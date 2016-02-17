25 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths announced Tuesday

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths associated with the virus, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 10 of the cases are due to household contact, seven the result of other close contacts, five have no known exposure and three are pending.

Twenty of Tuesday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and five are in district communities.

Twenty-nine cases, meanwhile, were listed as resolved; as of Tuesday morning, there were 199 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district.

There has now been a total of 51 deaths related to COVID-19 in the district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Monday.

One case is in the Dryden area, one is in the Kenora area, and three are in the Sioux Lookout area.

The NWHU said it's following up with the individuals and their close contacts.