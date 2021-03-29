12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

A dozen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

Four of the new cases were due to household contact, five were the result of other close contacts, two had no known exposure, and one was pending, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Nine of Monday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and three in district communities.

No new deaths were reported.

As of Monday, there were 207 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the district, the TBDHU said, and 21 more cases were listed as resolved.

Meanwhile, the age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in Thunder Bay is set to be lowered in the coming days.

Currently, people over age 75 in the general population are eligible to get a vaccine.

However, TBDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janet DeMille said during a media conference on Monday that the minimum age will soon be lowered to 70.

A firm timeline wasn't provided, but DeMille said the change could come into effect this week.

Four cases reported in region

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Monday.

Two of the cases are in the Dryden area, and two are in the Kenora area.

The NWHU said it was following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.