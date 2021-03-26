20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said eight of the cases were due to household contact, four were the result of other close contact, and four have no known exposure.

Four remain under investigation, and 44 more cases had resolved. No new deaths were reported.

15 of Friday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while five are in district communities.

As of Friday morning, there were 259 active cases in the district, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU also said a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Specialized Solvent Abuse Treatment Centre's facility on Dease Street has been declared over.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 14 new cases in its service area on Friday.

Two of the cases are in the Dryden area, seven in the Kenora area, and five in the Sioux Lookout area.

The NWHU said public health officials are following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.

No further details were provided.