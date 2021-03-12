82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay district on Friday

There have been more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the first 12 days of March 2021 in the Thunder Bay district, than what it saw in all of 2020.

That's the case as of Friday, with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of new cases announced in March to 644.

There were a total of 585 COVID-19 cases reported in 2020 in the Thunder Bay district.

The health unit said 20 of the cases announced Friday are due to household contact, 22 are the result of other close contact, and 14 are part of the outbreak at the Walford Retirement Home.

Thirteen cases have no known exposure and another 13 are under investigation, while 70 cases have resolved since Thursday.

Of the cases announced Friday, 78 were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, three were in Indigenous communities, and one is in a district community.

As of Friday, there were 435 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district, the TBDHU said.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) also confirmed 10 new cases in its service area on Friday.

Three of those cases are in the Sioux Lookout area, and seven in the Kenora area.

The NWHU also confirmed a second COVID-19 variant in its service area on Friday.

The new case is in the Fort Frances area; the affected individual had recently returned to the area from a higher-risk region, the NWHU said. The individual, and all close contacts, are self-isolating.

The NWHU said it's currently awaiting test results from close contacts to determine the likelihood of further spread.

The Fort Frances variant is not included in Friday's new cases, as it had been previously reported as a positive COVID-19 case. The NWHU said all positive COVID-19 tests are screened to determine if they're a variant of the virus.

The first confirmation of a variant in the NWHU service area was announced in late February.

That variant was detected in the Dryden area. No further spread from that case has been seen, and it is now considered resolved, the NWHU said.