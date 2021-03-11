46 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 15 of the cases are due to household contact, while nine are the result of "other close contact."

One case is associated with the Walford Retirement Home outbreak; 15 have no known exposure, and six are under investigation.

Thirty-seven cases were also reported as resolved, while four more cases are in hospital, the TBDHU said.

Of Thursday's cases, 38 are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas; seven are in Indigenous communities, and one is in a district community.

As of Thursday, there were 423 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district.

The TBDHU also confirmed Thursday that the COVID-19 outbreaks at the Thunder Bay District Jail, Chartwell Hilldale Retirement Residence and Sherbrooke Public School are over.

Elsewhere in northwestern Ontario, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Thursday.

Twelve of the cases are in the Kenora region, and one is in the Sioux Lookout area, the NWHU said.