58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Tuesday

Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths associated with the virus, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Tuesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 37 of the cases were due to close contact, while six have no known exposure. Fifteen remain under investigation.

Fifty-four of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while four are in Indigenous communities.

Sixty cases have resolved, the TBDHU said. No further details about the two deaths were provided.

Also Tuesday, Lakehead Public Schools said a new case of COVID-19 associated with Westcage CVI has been confirmed.

There is no risk of exposure among Westgate students, as the school previously shifted to virtual learning.

No further information was provided.

In the district, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced six new cases in its service area on Tuesday.

One of the cases is in the Rainy River region, two are in the Sioux Lookout region, and three are in the Kenora region, the NWHU said.

Follow-up with the affected individuals, and their close contacts, has begun.