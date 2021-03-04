61 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Sixty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday, the district's highest single-day total since the outbreak began about a year ago.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 30 of the cases are due to close contact, seven have no known exposure, and one is at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

The cause of 23 of the cases remains under investigation.

One more death associated with the virus was also reported by the TBDHU on Thursday, but no further details were provided. Fifty-two cases were reported as being resolved.

Fifty-two of Thursday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, five are in Indigenous communities, and four in district communities.

As of Thursday, there were 397 active confirmed cases of the virus in the district, the TBDHU said.

Prior to Thursday, the daily record for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district was 60.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported two new cases in the Sioux Lookout area, six in the Dryden/Red Lake area, and four in the Kenora area on Thursday.

No further details about the cases were provided, but the NWHU said it was following up with the individuals and their close contacts.