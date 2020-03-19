60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Sixty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit also confirmed one new death associated with the virus, but no further details were provided.

Of the new cases, 36 are due to close contact, two are at the Thunder Bay District Jail, eight have no known exposure and 14 are under investigation.

Fifty-six of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, one is in an Indigenous community and three in district communities, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU said 25 more cases have been resolved, and six more cases are in hospital.

There are currently 349 active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

In an update issued Friday, the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre said 22 people who are positive with COVID-19 have been admitted, with six of those being in the intensive care unit.

Later Friday, the TBDHU announced that a COVID-19 outbreak at Kingsway Park Public School has been declared over, as no evidence of new cases, or further spread of the virus, at the school have been detected in the week since the outbreak was declared.