61 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on the weekend

Sixty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on the weekend.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced 32 of the cases on Saturday, and 29 on Sunday.

Saturday's cases included 22 that were due to close contact, six that had no known exposure and four that were still under investigation.

Five of Saturday's cases were in Indigenous communities, while the remainder were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Sunday's cases included 20 that were the result of close contact, three with no known exposure. The cause of the other six cases are being investigated

Twenty-seven of Sunday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and two were in Indigenous communities.

As of mid-day Sunday, there were 229 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area.

The TBDHU has also declared outbreaks of COVID-19 at Pioneer Ridge Long-Term Care Home's Area 4, and on the third floor of Bethammi Nursing Home.

Both facilities have one staff member who has recently tested positive for the virus. Provincial guidelines allow for the declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home after one staff member or resident tests positive.

A new positive case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at St. Elizabeth School in Thunder Bay. The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board stated that one cohort will remain home, and the school is being disinfected.

The board said the identity of the individual will not be disclosed. The case also affects a school bus cohort.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks at McKellar Park Central Public School, and the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, have been declared over, the TBDHU said.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven probable cases of the virus in the Kenora area on the weekend.

Two new cases in the Sioux Lookout area were also confirmed by the NWHU on Saturday, and one new case in the Rainy River district was confirmed on Sunday.

No further details about the cases were provided.