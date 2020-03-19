17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Thursday

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Thursday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 10 of the cases are due to close contact, and one is at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

Two of the cases have no known exposure, and four are under investigation.

Sixteen of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one is in an Indigenous community.

Thirteen cases have resolved, and there are currently 170 active cases in the Thunder Bay area, the TBDHU said.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the Dryden/Red Lake region, and three are in the Kenora area.

No further details about the cases were provided.