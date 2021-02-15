45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on weekend: TBDHU

Forty-five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on the weekend.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 39 of those were due to close contact, while two have no known exposure, and four are still under investigation.

Forty-one were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, two in Indigenous communities, and two were in district communities, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU said 14 cases were resolved on the weekend, as well.

Updated COVID-19 numbers for the Thunder Bay district are not being released on Monday, due to the Family Day holiday. The TBDHU will provide its next update on Tuesday.

A new potential case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at a Thunder Bay school.

Lakehead Public Schools said the case is affecting one cohort at Kingsway Park Public School.

The case has not been confirmed yet, but the board said it's taking a precautionary approach and dismissing the cohort to prevent any potential exposure to the virus.

The board said there is no evidence that the virus has spread at the school, and work is underway to identify any close contacts of the affected individual.

Cases rise in northwest

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Kenora region on the weekend.

In a statement, NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said most of the Kenora cases "appear to be linked to a small number of social circles who tend to gather together."

Young Hoon noted, however, that things can change rapidly with such a large number of cases and asked residents in the Kenora area to follow public health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.

The NWHU unit also confirmed one new case in the Sioux Lookout area and one new case in the Dryden/Red Lake area.

No further details about the cases were provided.