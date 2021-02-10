13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

One of the new cases is at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, while seven are the result of close contact.

Three have no known exposure, and two remain under investigation, the TBDHU said.

All 13 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

There are currently 93 active COVID-19 cases in the district.

The TBDHU has also confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak at Hogarth Riverview's Birch/Spruce Grove resident home area is over.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit also confirmed new cases in its service area.

One of the new cases is in the Rainy River district, and three are in the Kenora area.

No further information about the cases was provided.