Nineteen new cases of COVID-19, and one new death associated with the virus, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on the weekend.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced 14 new cases on Saturday, and five on Sunday.

Saturday's cases included two at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and five at the Thunder Bay District Jail. Three cases were due to close contact, one was travel outside of the region, and three were still under investigation.

The TBDHU also reported one new death related to the virus on Saturday, but no further details were provided.

All 14 cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, the TBDHU said.

Three of Sunday's cases were at the Thunder Bay District Jail, and one was confirmed at the correctional centre. The remaining case announced Sunday was still under investigation.

Four of Sunday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while one was in an Indigenous community.

As of Sunday morning, there were 143 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the TBDHU said.

The TBDHU also warned of possible COVID-19 exposure on two recent Jazz flights from Toronto to Thunder Bay:

Flight AC7932 on Jan. 25 (rows 11-17).

Flight AC392 on Jan. 26 (rows 24-30).

Anyone seated in those rows during the flights is asked to immediately self-isolate and contact the TBDHU if any symptoms develop.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the Sioux Lookout area on Sunday.

Follow-up with the individual is underway, and public health officials will reach out to anyone identified as a close contact.

No further information about the case was immediately provided.