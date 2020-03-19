31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on the weekend

31 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district over the weekend.

26 of the new cases were reported Saturday, while the other five were confirmed Sunday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Saturday's cases break down as follows:

One is associated with the Thunder Bay District Jail outbreak.

Eight are at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, where a COVID-19 outbreak is also occurring.

14 are due to close contact.

Two are no known exposure

One is still under investigation.

18 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, five are in district communities, and three are in Indigenous communities, the TBDHU said.

As for Sunday's cases, two are due to the jail outbreak, one is at the correctional centre, and two are the result of close contact, the TBDHU said.

Four of Sunday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while the remaining case is in a district community.

No further details about the cases was provided.

The TBDHU on Sunday also announced a COVID-19 outbreak at Brain Injury Services of Northern Ontario's Cumberland Place, where two individuals associated with the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Lakehead Public Schools, meanwhile, announced a new COVID-19 case associated with Kingsway Park Public School on Saturday.

The board said one associated with the school has tested positive for the virus, but provided no further details about the case.

The board said it's working with the TBDHU, and anyone identified as a close contact will be required to stay home until cleared by public health officials.

Northwestern Health Unit announces seven new weekend cases

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced seven confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

On Saturday, the NWHU announced two new cases in the Kenora region, and one in the Rainy River area.

Sunday, the NWHU announced one new case in the Kenora region, and three in the Rainy River area.

No further details about any of the cases was provided.