5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

Three of the new cases are associated with the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

The remaining two cases are due to close contact.

There are currently 85 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the TBDHU said.

On Sunday, the TBDHU announced 10 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the weekend.

Four of those were confirmed on Dec. 25, five on Dec. 26, and one on Dec. 27.

Of the 10 weekend cases, six were due to close contact, two have no known exposure, one is attributed to travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and one is at Southbridge Roseview.

No further information about any of the cases was provided.