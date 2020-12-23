23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the district.

In making the announcement on Wednesday, the TBDHU said 14 of the new cases are at Southbridge Roseview.





Of the remainder, eight are due to close contact, and the method of transmission of one case is still being investigated.

All cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, but no further details were provided.

The TBDHU said there are currently 106 active cases in its service area.