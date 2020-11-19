14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) made the announcement on Tuesday.

Thirteen of the cases are due to close contact, while one remains under investigation. All are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, but no further information about the cases was provided.

The virus has also led to one more death at Southbridge Roseview, which is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak; 14 residents at the facility have died since the outbreak began.

The TBDHU said there are currently 98 active COVID-19 cases in its service area.