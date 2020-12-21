The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced five new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

Two of the new cases are due to close contact, one is no known exposure, and the other two are part of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Southbridge Roseview.

There are currently 89 active cases in the Thunder Bay district, the health unit said.

A COVID-19 outbreak was also confirmed at the Matawa Education and Care Centre on the weekend.

In a letter to the centre, the TBDHU states six individuals associated with the centre - which is located on North Lillie Street - have tested positive for the virus.

An inspection determined the individuals likely caught COVID-19 inside the facility.

Public health officials have contact everyone considered a close contact, the letter stated.