20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on the weekend

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay District on the weekend.

Ten of the cases were confirmed Saturday, and 10 Sunday; two of the Saturday cases are at Southbridge Roseview, where 13 residents have now died from the virus, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Of the other 18 cases, 10 individuals were exposed to the virus through close contact, while two have no known exposure.

The health unit has not yet determined the exposure category of the others.

All affected individuals are located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and all are self-isolating. As of Sunday morning, there were 101 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The TBDHU also confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Pioneer Ridge on Saturday, after one staff member who works in Area 2 at the facility tested positive for the virus.

There is no evidence that the virus has spread within Pioneer Ridge, the TBDHU said.

An outbreak in a long-term care home is declared when one staff member or resident tests positive.

Meanwhile, a new case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed in the Rainy River district, the Northwestern Health Unit said Saturday.

Anyone who is identified as a close contact of the affected individual will be contacted directly by public health officials.

No further information about the Rainy River case was provided.