Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the new cases on Friday morning.

Six of the seven individuals were exposed to the virus through close contact, while the seventh was exposed through travel.

All are self-isolating.

No further details about the individuals were provided, and the health unit listed their locations as "Thunder Bay and surrounding areas."

As of Friday morning, the health unit website listed 65 active cases in the district.