1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit region

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) on Tuesday.

The new case is in the Rainy River area, the NWHU said.

No further details were provided, but the NWHU said it had begun following-up with the case, and any close contacts.

There are currently five confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) also announced one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Tuesday.

The new case is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and is due to travel outside of the region.

One more case was also listed as resolved on Tuesday.

There is currently one confirmed, active case of the virus in the TBDHU region.