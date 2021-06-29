3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Northwestern Health Unit district

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) service area on Friday, although only two of those are considered active.

The NWHU said one case is in the Rainy River area, and two are in the Dryden-Red Lake region (one of the latter two cases is already considered resolved, the NWHU said).

There are currently six active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU district.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said it had no new cases of the virus to report on Friday.

It's the fourth day in a row with no new cases in the TBDHU region.

There are currently two active, confirmed cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.