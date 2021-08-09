1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The case has no known exposure and is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

There are currently four active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU also confirmed two new cases with variants of concern, but no further details were immediately provided.

All positive COVID-19 cases are screened for variants, but that screening occurs after the case is reported to public health.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Monday.

Two of the cases are in the Kenora area, and one is in the Rainy River area.

There are currently four active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.