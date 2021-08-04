1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in NWHU region

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region on Wednesday.

The case is an individual from the Sioux Lookout area, however the NWHU said the individual is currently isolating outside of the health unit's service area.

There are currently two confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit, meanwhile, said it had no new cases of the virus in its service area on Wednesday.

There are currently two active cases in the Thunder Bay district.