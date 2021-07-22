1 new case of COVID-19 reported by Northwestern Health Unit

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) service area on Thursday.

The case is in the Rainy River area, the NWHU said.

There are currently three confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay saw another day with no new cases of the virus to report on Thursday.

No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay district since July 7, and there are currently no confirmed, active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit service area.