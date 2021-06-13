1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed by Northwestern Health Unit on weekend

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) on the weekend.

The case was announced Saturday, and is in the Emo area.

No new cases were reported by the NWHU on Sunday.

Meanwhile, six new cases of the virus were reported in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) region on Saturday.

All six cases are due to close contact; one is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, two are in Indigenous communities, and three are in district communities.

Fourteen cases were also listed as resolved; as of Saturday, there were 39 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU does not provide COVID-19 case updates on Sundays.