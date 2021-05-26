3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit region on weekend

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on the weekend.

Two cases, one in the Kenora area and one in the Sioux Lookout area, were confirmed Sunday.

The NWHU also confirmed one case in the Sioux Lookout area on Saturday.

In the city, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed nine new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Eight of the cases are due to close contact, while one was pending.

Three of Saturday's cases are in district communities, and six are in Indigenous communities.

As of Saturday, there were 42 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU does not provide COVID-19 case updates on Sundays.

The TBDHU also confirmed one more case with a variant of concern.

That case is not among those reported Saturday, as while all positive COVID-19 cases are screened for variants, that screening happens after the case is reported to public health.