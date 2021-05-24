2 days of no COVID-19 cases reported by Northwestern Public Health over long weekend

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) on the Saturday and Monday of the long weekend.

On Sunday however, the NWHU confirmed three new cases, all of which were in the Kenora area.

Four new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Saturday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases were because of close contact, and two were from travel outside of the region. Two were reported in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, while the other two were in Indigenous communities.

Seven cases were also listed as resolved.

There were 25 active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region as of Saturday morning. The TBDHU did not provide new case updates on Sunday or Monday.

Five new cases with variants of concern were also announced on Saturday.

They are not part of the daily figures reported Saturday, because they were submitted for variant screening after they were determined to be positive COVID-19 cases.