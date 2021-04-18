Northwestern Health Unit confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases in its region on weekend

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region on the weekend.

Eight of the cases were announced Saturday:

Two in the Kenora area.

Two in the Emo area.

One in the Fort Frances area.

Three in the Sioux Lookout area.

A further three new cases were confirmed in the Sioux Lookout area on Sunday, the NWHU said.

No further details were provided, but the NWHU said it was following-up with the affected individuals, and any close contacts.

Meanwhile, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Saturday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all four cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas. Two of the cases were the result of close contact, and two were due to travel outside of northwestern Ontario.

Five cases were also listed as resolved on Saturday.

There were 56 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district as of Saturday.

The TBDHU is not currently providing COVID-19 updates on Sundays, instead incorporating those numbers into its Monday updates.

High COVID-19 numbers in Ontario — 4,250 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Ontario on Sunday, down slightly from Saturday's total of 4,362 — prompted the Ford government to announce new measures to slow the spread of the virus on Friday, including an extended stay-at-home order.

Among the new steps taken initially was giving police in the province the ability to stop people at random, and ask why they aren't at home.

The government walked back the new police powers on Saturday, saying police will not have the ability to stop any pedestrian or vehicle to simply ask people why they aren't at home.

Prior to the government's reversal, however, Thunder Bay police issued a statement saying the service wouldn't be conducting random stops, regardless of the provincial government's position.

The statement by police, issued Saturday morning, states "members of the Thunder Bay Police Service will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops. We will enforce when situations dictate, such as incidents where there has been a blatant disregard of the province's stay-at-home orders."





"During the review, we remain mindful of the perceptions of the broader public as well as within more marginalized, racialized and vulnerable communities."

Thunder Bay police said officers would focus on education, and only enforce provincial orders as a last resort.

The City of Thunder Bay also issued a statement on Saturday, saying it's reviewing the new provincial orders to identify any changes that need to be made to city services.

More details will be provided soon, the city said.