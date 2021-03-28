50 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Thunder Bay district over weekend

Fifty new cases of COVID-19 and one more death were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district over the weekend.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed 29 cases on Saturday and 21 on Sunday.

Of the weekend's cases, seven were due to household contact, 18 were from other close contact incidents, and 17 had no known exposure. Eight cases remained under investigation.

The TBDHU also listed 92 cases as being resolved on the weekend.

Thirty-six of the weekend's new cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, eight were in Indigenous communities and six in district communities.

As of Sunday, there were 216 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

There have been a total of 47 COVID-related deaths reported in the area since the start of the pandemic.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 12 new cases of the virus in its service area on the weekend.

Five of the cases are in the Dryden area, five in the Kenora area and two in the Sioux Lookout area.

No further details about the cases were provided, but the NWHU said it was following-up with the individuals and any close contacts.

Outbreak declared

The NWHU also announced it has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Walmart Dryden on Sunday due to "at least two" cases being confirmed there.

The NWHU said it cannot rule out that transmission of the virus happened within the workplace and there is a chance more people may have been exposed to COVID-19 there, although the risk to the public is low.

Anyone who shopped at the store between March 9 and 27, 2021, and who has developed cold or flu-like symptoms, may have been infected with COVID-19, the NWHU said.

The NWHU said it is contacting all positive cases associated with the Walmart outbreak to ensure they self-isolate, and find out if they had any close contacts while they were infectious. The NWHU is also working with the store to prevent further transmission of the virus.