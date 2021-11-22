17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Monday

Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said 13 of the cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and two have no known exposure. The transmission category of one case remains under investigation.

Fourteen of Monday's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while three were in Indigenous communities.

Six cases were also listed as resolved; as of Monday morning, there were 30 active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

No further details about the cases were immediately provided on Monday. CBC News has contacted the TBDHU for further information.

Monday marked the first time there were 30 or more active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region since June 17 (there were 31 active cases in the region on that day).

Also Monday, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Eight of the cases are in the Kenora area, and one is in the Rainy River area.

No further details about the new cases were provided.

There are currently 14 active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.