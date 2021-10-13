1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux Lookout area on Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) district on Wednesday.

The new case is in the Sioux Lookout district, the NWHU said.

There are currently two active cases in the NWHU region.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said it had no new cases of the virus to report on Wednesday.

There is currently one active case of the virus in the TBDHU service area.