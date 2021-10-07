3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit district Thursday

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit district on Thursday.

The new cases are all in the Rainy River district, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said.

Follow-up with the individuals involved has begun, the NWHU said.

There are currently 15 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), meanwhile, said it had no new COVID-19 cases to announce on Thursday.

There is one active case in the TBDHU region.