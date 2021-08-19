1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit region

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region on Thursday.

The NWHU said the case is in the Sioux Lookout region.

There are currently eight active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU service area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU), meanwhile, said Thursday there were no new COVID-19 cases in its service area.

There are currently five active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.