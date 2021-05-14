3 new COVID-19 cases reported by Northwestern Health Unit on weekend

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) on the weekend.

One new case in the Dryden area was confirmed by the NWHU on Sunday.

The NWHU also confirmed two cases on Saturday: one in the Fort Frances area, and one in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Sunday, there were 53 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.

Meanwhile, there were four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Saturday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said two of the cases are due to close contact, one is from travel outside of the region, and one has no known exposure.

One case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, one is in an Indigenous community, and two are in district communities.

Six cases were also listed as resolved; as of Saturday, there were 32 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

The TBDHU no longer provides COVID-19 case updates on Sundays.

The TBDHU also confirmed six new cases with variants of concern had been identified.

Those cases are not among those reported on Saturday.

All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

The variants announced Saturday were detected in positive COVID-19 cases that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.