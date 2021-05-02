20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwestern Health Unit region on weekend

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The cases break down as follows:

Seven are in the Fort Frances area.

Eight are in the Sioux Lookout area.

And five are in the Kenora area.

The NWHU said it's following-up with the individuals and any close contacts.

According to the NWHU website, as of Sunday there were 90 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in its service area.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced seven new COVID-19 cases in its region on Saturday.

Four of the cases are due to close contact, two are the result of travel outside of the region and one has no known exposure.

Five of Saturday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while two are in district communities.

Sixteen cases were also listed as resolved. As of Saturday, there were 54 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district.

The TBDHU no longer provides COVID-19 case updates on Sundays.

The TBDHU also confirmed five more variants of concern have been detected.

The variant cases aren't among those announced Saturday. All positive COVID-19 tests are screened for variants, but that happens after the case is reported to public health.

The variants announced Saturday were detected in positive COVID-19 cases that had been reported earlier by the TBDHU.