Five new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said four of the cases are the result of close contact, and one is due to travel outside of the region.

Three of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and two are in district communities.

Ten cases were also listed as resolved; as of Wednesday morning, there were 61 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the district, the TBDHU said.

44 COVID-19 variants of concern confirmed by NWHU since January

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday:

One new case each in the Atikokan, Emo, and Sioux Lookout areas.

12 new cases in the Kenora area.

Two new cases in the Fort Frances area.

There are currently 72 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.

As of Tuesday, the Medical officer of health with the NWHU said two recent outbreaks in the region have been declared over, including the outbreak at Calvary Baptist Church in Emo and at Sturgeon Creek Alternative Program.

Two workplace outbreaks remain active at this time, involving the New Gold mine site in Emo, as well as an outbreak at McMunn and Yates Building supplies in Fort Frances.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon said the increase in cases across the region, even with stay-at-home orders in place, is partly due to compliance issues of public health measures.

"That is leading to case spread of COVID-19 in our catchment area which is problematic because if we want to reach a point where these restrictions no longer apply, we do need to demonstrate that that case numbers are definitely coming down. So at this point, the numbers aren't strongly indicating a decline," said Young Hoon in a media briefing Tuesday.

She said COVID-19 risk remains high across the region, especially with the prevalence of variants of concern (VOCS) in the NWHU catchment area.

Since January 2021, 44 COVID-19 cases were identified as VOCs according to Young Hoon. The Dryden health has had 23 variants of concern cases since the beginning of the year, while the Kenora health hub has had 13 cases detected.

Additionally, since January, four VOCs have been detected in Sioux Lookout, three in Fort Frances and one in Red Lake health hubs.

Young Hoon said to date, all of the VOC cases have been identified as the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, however she said one case sample is still under review.

All positive test results identified by NWHU are sent to be screened for variants of concern and mutations, however confirmation of laboratory results can take up to two weeks or even longer, and it is not available for every specimen.

"Variants of concern results may not be timely or complete enough to inform our case and contact management policy decisions. Because of this, we treat every case as a variant of concern, out of precaution," explained Young Hoon.