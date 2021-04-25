Northwestern Health Unit confirms 18 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its service area on the weekend.

On Sunday, the NWHU announced one new case in the Dryden area, one in the Red Lake area, and four in the Kenora area.

On Saturday, the NWHU confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Fort Frances area, four in the Kenora area, and one in the Sioux Lookout area.

The NWHU said it's following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.

The NWHU also announced a workplace outbreak at McMunn and Yates in Fort Frances on Saturday.

The NWHU said a workplace outbreak is declared when at least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a workplace, and workplace transmission can't be ruled out.

All positive cases are being contacted to ensure they're self-isolating, the NWHU said, and public health officials are working to identify any close contacts.

Risk of exposure to the public is low, but the NWHU said anyone who shopped at McMunn and Yates between April 17 and 22, and who's developed flu or cold-like symptoms, may have been infected with COVID-19 and should get tested.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on the Saturday.

Five of the cases are due to close contact, three have no known exposure, and two remain under investigation.

Eight of Saturday's cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, one is in an Indigenous community, and one is in a district community.

Variants confirmed in Thunder Bay district

Four cases were also listed as resolved.

As of Saturday, there were 67 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU also announced Saturday it had identified three new variants of concern in the region.

The three variants are not, however, among the new cases reported on Saturday. The TBDHU said every positive COVID-19 test is screened to determine if it's a variant, but the screening takes place after a positive case is reported to public health.

Therefore, the new variants announced Saturday are the result of screening positive COVID-19 tests previously reported by the TBDHU.

The TBDHU no longer provides COVID-19 updates on Sundays, instead including any new Sunday cases in its Monday updates.