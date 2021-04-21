Six new cases of COVID-19, and one more death, were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said all six cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas.

Three of the cases are due to close contact, one has no known exposure, and two remain under investigation.

The new death brings the total number of deaths associated with the virus in the Thunder Bay area to 61.

Seven cases were also listed as resolved; as of Wednesday morning, there were 52 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay district.

In the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area on Wednesday.

Eleven of those cases are in the Kenora area, with two cases confirmed in the Emo area and one in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Wednesday, there were 54 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the NWHU region.