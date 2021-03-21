20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Sunday

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Sunday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) also confirmed 32 new cases of the virus in its service area on Saturday, bringing the weekend's total of new cases to 52.

Of those, 11 were due to household contact, 16 were the result of other close contact, and two were associated with the Walford Retirement Home outbreak.

Fourteen of the weekend's cases were classified as no known exposure, while nine were under investigation.

The TBDHU also said 49 of the weekend's cases were in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while three were in district communities.

Eighty-nine cases were listed as resolved over the weekend; as of Sunday morning, there were 362 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district.

Meanwhile, in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed 24 new cases of the virus on the weekend.

On Sunday, the NWHU announced five new positive COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Lookout area, and four in the Kenora area.

On Saturday, the NWHU confirmed 10 new cases in the Kenora area, and five in the Sioux Lookout area.

The NWHU is following-up with the individuals, and any close contacts, but no further details were provided.

Lake of the Woods hospital outbreak over

The Lake of the Woods District Hospital also announced a COVID-19 outbreak there had been declared over as of Saturday.

The outbreak began on March 6.

Despite the end of the outbreak, the hospital said visitor restrictions will remain in effect as long as the NWHU service area is in Red-Control, but limited exceptions may apply to end-of-life patients, and other extenuating circumstances

Outpatient services at the hospital are starting to resume, and the hospital will continue to offer virtual services where possible.