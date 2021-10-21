New COVID-19 case confirmed in Kenora area on Thursday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) region on Thursday.

The new case is in the Kenora area, the NWHU said.

No further details were provided, but the NWHU said it was following up with the case and any close contacts.

There are currently three active, confirmed cases of the virus in the NWHU region.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said it had no new cases of COVID-19 to announce Thursday.

There are currently two active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU service area.