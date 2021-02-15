13 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kenora area on Monday

A surge in COVID-19 cases has hit the Kenora region, with 13 new cases confirmed there on Monday, by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

The NWHU also announced 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora area on the weekend, bringing the total number of new cases confirmed in the last few days to 51.

No further details about the cases were provided, although NWHU medical officer of health Dr. Kit Young Hoon said on Sunday that most of the weekend's cases "appear to be linked to a small number of social circles who tend to gather together."

The NWHU said public health officials would follow-up with the individuals, and any close contacts.

The rise in Kenora-area cases is also affecting Wabaseemoong Independent Nations, an Indigenous community located northwest of Kenora, near the Manitoba border.

In a statement on Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford's Facebook page, the situation in the community was referred to as an "outbreak," although neither the community nor NWHU have declared an outbreak there.

In a statement posted on the Kenora Chiefs Advisory Facebook page, Wabaseemoong said the community is doing everything it can and has "multiple safety protocols and measures in place to combat this."

The number of active cases in Wabaseemoong has not been provided.

Testing teams are working in the community, and arrangements have been made to allow people with COVID-19 to safely isolate.

Rickford's statement also said the province is working to secure additional vaccines for frontline workers responding to the situation in Wabaseemoong, along with more isolation space and rapid testing kits.