Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kenora area
Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kenora area, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Friday.
No further details about the individuals was provided, but the NWHU said it's following-up with them, and any contacts.
According to the NWHU website, as of Friday there were nine confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its service area.