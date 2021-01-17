9 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Sunday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in the district on Sunday.

Five of the cases are associated with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, the TBDHU said:

Two cases at Thunder Bay District Jail.

Two cases at the Valard Construction east-west tie line work camp outside of Marathon.

One case at Southbridge Roseview.

Of the remaining cases, one is from a close contact, while the exposure categories of the other three are under investigation.

The TBDHU said four of Sunday's cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, two are in district communities, and three are in Indigenous communities. No further details were provided.

A total of 23 new cases have been confirmed this weekend The TBDHU also announced 14 new cases on Saturday. Five of the cases had no known exposure, six were linked to close contacts and three are being investigated.

As of Sunday morning, there were 87 known active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay district.

The new case at Southbridge Roseview comes days after a representative of the facility said it appeared the outbreak there was nearly over.

As of Thursday, there were two active cases at the facility. Both were staff members, and were isolating at home.

It's unclear if the new case announced Sunday is a staff member or resident.

Southbridge Roseview announced on the weekend that 23 residents have died as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, the TBDHU is investigating the outbreak at the Valard Construction camp. All five affected workers are self-isolating, as is anyone identified as a close contact.

The TBDHU is working to assess the risk of spread inside the camp, and identifying and following up with any contacts outside of the camp.

New COVID-19 case associated with Thunder Bay public school

A new case associated with Woodcrest Public School was also confirmed on the weekend.

Lakehead Public Schools said the affected individual is not a student, but was at the school while they were infectious. They're now isolating at home.

The board said the risk of spread inside the school is considered to be low, and everyone identified as a low-risk contact – whether they're students or staff – can continue to attend school in-person.

The TBDHU also said the COVID-19 outbreaks on the sixth floor of Brain Injury Services of Northern Ontario's McKellar Place facility and the Birch/Spruce Grove retirement home area at Hogarth Riverview Manor are now over.