5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Friday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Friday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said one of the cases is associated with the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview.

One is due to close contact, and one is attributed to travel outside of northwestern Ontario.

The TBDHU said the transmission category of the other two cases is yet to be determined.

Four of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, while the fifth is in a district community, the TBDHU said.

No other details about the cases were provided.

There are currently 49 active cases in the Thunder Bay district, the TBDHU said.