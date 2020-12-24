Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in its service area.

Two of the cases are associated with the Southbridge Roseview outbreak, the TBDHU said Thursday.

Three of the cases are due to close contact, three from travel outside of northwestern Ontario, and one is listed as no known exposure.

There are currently 95 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

The Northwestern Health Unit, meanwhile, announced one new case of COVID-19 in the Kenora region.

Public health officials are following up with the individual, and anyone identified as a close contact.

No further information about the case was provided.