Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Sunday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay area on Sunday.

Two of the cases are at Southbridge Roseview, which is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said.

Southbridge Roseview's website states eight residents have died as a result of the virus.

The remaining three cases announced Sunday are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, and all are self-isolating; two are the result of close contact, the method of transmission for the third case is still under investigation.

No further details about the cases were provided.

As of Sunday morning, there were 118 confirmed active cases in the region, the health unit said.

Nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by the TBDHU on Saturday, as well.

Two of those were at Southbridge Roseview.

Of the remaining seven, six were due to close contact, while the remainder was under investigation.

All affected individuals were self-isolating.

The TBDHU also announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the Walford, a long-term care facility, is over.

A staff member there tested positive on Dec. 1, and under provincial regulations, an outbreak is declared at long-term care facilities when one staff or resident tests positive for the virus.

Over the last 14 days, however, no other staff members or residents tested positive, leading the TBDHU to delcare the outbreak over.