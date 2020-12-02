Another resident from Southbridge Roseview has died, and 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay district, as of Dec. 4.

Twelve of the new cases are at Southbridge Roseview, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

Of the other three, one case is the result of close contact, one the result of travel, and the cause of the third remains under investigation. All of the cases not associated with Southbridge Roseview are self-isolating, the health unit said.

As of Friday, the TBDHU has reported five deaths related to COVID-19 in the district. Southbridge Roseview confirmed three of those deaths were residents of their facility.

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Geraldton Ont. long-term care home

All but one of the new cases reported by the TBDHU are located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas; the other is in Greenstone.

The Geraldton District Hospital confirmed the case in a post on its Facebook page Friday, and later declared an outbreak of the virus at a local long-term care home.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Geraldton District Hospital said the outbreak at John Owen Evans Residence was declared after a staff member had tested positive for the virus.

"Consistent with provincial guidelines, the outbreak declaration for COVID-19 in a long-term care home is made when one staff or resident is found to be positive for COVID-19. This low threshold for declaring an outbreak ensures that outbreak management measures, including increased infection prevention and control practices, can be put in place swiftly to contain any further spread," reads a new release issued by the TBDHU.

The health unit said as of Friday there is no evidence that any spread of the virus has occurred at the facility.

"In collaboration with the Geraldton District Hospital and the John Owen Evans Residence, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities and on-site inspection," said the health unit. "Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation."