Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the cases on Friday.

No information about the individuals was provided, but the health unit said one case was due to travel, and another was from close contact of another case.

The other two cases are still being investigated, and how the individuals caught COVID-19 has not yet been determined.

All four are self-isolating.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area, the health unit said.