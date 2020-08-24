Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area, the health unit said Monday.

The individuals are both males. One is in his 50s, and one in his 80s.

Both are self-isolating, and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is investigating how they were exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit is also reporting one new confirmed COVID-19 in its service area.

The case is in the Sioux Lookout area; no further information has yet been provided.